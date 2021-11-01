'Nuno's style has not won many fans over'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport on BBC Radio 5 Live

This is not down to one terrible result. In general, Nuno's style of football has not won many fans over at Tottenham.

The results after the first three games of the season, which were all wins, had Tottenham towards the top of the league. They've been patchy [since] to say the least.

The fan reaction on Saturday was pretty bad with chants of "you don't know what you're doing" around the stadium and around the substitution of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura. That's never a good look.

There is also an acceptance that Nuno did come into a difficult position when you think about Harry Kane and the debate over [his future].

It's just not worked and Tottenham, in the end, reached a conclusion that this is not going to work out, rather then dragging it on for the rest of the season.