Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham: Smith reaction

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith to BBC Sport: "It wasn’t a red card [for Ezri Konsa]. The referee saw a still and thought the ball was going towards the goal.

"It amazes me, it wasn’t going towards the goal. And Ashley Young was covering.

"That staggers me. It’s not a red card. I thought we were all right with 10 men. We gave as good as we got.

"Perceptions change all the time. We can’t control that. I believe in this squad. We didn’t deserve a 4-1 defeat. The squad is good enough to turn this round. We need to, we don’t want it to fester."