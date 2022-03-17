The last time Chelsea and Middlesbrough met was in May 2017, with both sides experiencing very differing fortunes.

For the Blues, their 3-0 win would move them to within three points of the Premier League title, while for Middlesbrough the Championship beckoned.

Cesc Fabregas once again showcased his skills as one of the best creative midfielders to ever grace the Premier League as he set up two goals at Stamford Bridge.

Diego Costa opened the scoring when he was able to bring Fabregas' clipped pass under control before sliding a finish between the legs of Brad Guzan.

Marcos Alonso doubled Chelsea's lead from a tight angle and the Blues wrapped up the points just after the hour mark.

Nemanja Matic brought the ball down on his chest following a delightful flick from Fabregas before driving a low finish into the far corner.

Chelsea would clinch the title just four days later by beating West Bromwich Albion.