Brentford v Newcastle: Who makes your Bees XI?

A solitary point from their past seven Premier League matches has left Bees fans nervously looking over their shoulders after a tough couple of months.

The visit of Newcastle United, in the bottom three for so long but who could overtake Brentford in the table if they win in west London, highlights the need to arrest their recent slump.

How will Thomas Frank approach this one as he attempts to shore up his defence and rediscover a greater attacking threat?

