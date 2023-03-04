Hearts 3-0 St Johnstone: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

It was a thoroughly entertaining game at Tynecastle with two teams trying to play some lovely one-touch football.

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson talked about his side overplaying in the defeat by Motherwell, and there was an element of that here as they sometimes forced things and coughed up ball to St Johnstone.

But when they got things right - in particular for the second goal - they looked more like themselves, and Ginnelly continued to look threatening playing as a central striker alongside the intelligent Lawrence Shankland.

It's a big result as Hearts begin a huge week, with Celtic to come in the league and Scottish Cup next.