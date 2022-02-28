Romeu stars for superb Saints

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Prior to kick-off, Saints' Austrian boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expressed the view that positive results against clubs near the top of the table had instilled confidence in his team.

Southampton came into this contest with just one defeat from their last 12 matches in all competitions and not having lost at home since September.

That was clearly evident once play got under way, as they stroked the ball around confidently with Oriol Romeu and James Ward-Prowse setting the tone in midfield.

The Spaniard made more accurate passes than any other player on the pitch (65) - followed closely by England international Ward-Prowse (60) - and almost double the number made by any Norwich midfielder.

And Romeu's first goal in 41 league appearances - dating back to October 2020 against West Brom - was apt reward for a fine evening's work.