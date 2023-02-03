Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Crystal Palace

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Crystal Palace nicked a draw right at the end of the game when these two teams met at Selhurst Park last month - it cost me some prediction points too, because I had gone for a 1-0 Manchester United win.

It's going to be harder for the Eagles this time, and not just because they go to Old Trafford, where United have won their past 12 games in all competitions.

Wilfried Zaha is injured and, although he has not been at his very best this season, he is still a big miss for Patrick Vieira's side.

Schak's prediction: 1-1

I'd like to see Palace get something because of how close United are to us in the table. United are playing well at the moment, but all Palace need is another free-kick like the one Michael Olise scored against United a couple of weeks ago - that was just amazing - and I am going to go with a draw. I just hope I'm right!

