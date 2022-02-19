Aston Villa 0-1 Watford: Steven Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard told BBC MOTD: "The result is the same, that’s the reality. We carried the frustration on from last week.

"That’s on me, we’ve only taken one point from our last three games.

"It’s a bad combination in football when you concede goals and don’t score many. I need to take that on my shoulders and the players need to as well. We need to stick together.

"I’m not going to grasp at straws, the reality is we never had enough quality in the final third. We didn’t creative enough. Ben Foster didn’t have enough to do, especially at home.

"It’s not difficult for me to motivate the players, but motivating yourself comes from within. That’s on you as a footballer."