Robson on picking up the pieces, short-term focus & Goodwin
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
After a turbulent week at Pittodrie, interim boss Barry Robson has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premiership visit of St Mirren.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Robson doesn't see the squad as a broken group, insisting he and his staff are here to help them.
He says you don't become a bad player in a week and the "things I expect are things that don't require talent" - like hard work, being brave, enjoying yourself and then the talent can flow.
Asked if he had been given any indication how long he will be in the interim role, he says his sole focus is on getting results in two huge games.
Robson has aspirations to be a manager and believes he will be one day, but for now just wants to get Aberdeen moving in the right direction.
Describes Jim Goodwin as an honest, good man, and a good manager who will bounce back from his sacking.