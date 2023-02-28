'Being gutted by narrow Pittodrie defeat shows how far we've come'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston supporter

It wasn’t the best game and only one goal separated two pretty even teams but Aberdeen won to overtake us for the battle for top six.

Let’s take a minute to unpick this. As Livi fans, with the smallest budget in the league, we’re a bit gutted to be beaten by a single goal in a very close game against Aberdeen to have a chance of Europe.

That shows how much we’ve overachieved again this season. The Dons have a great squad, huge fanbase and of course budget so to be neck and neck with them in the race for top six is incredible. There wasn’t much between the teams at all, their one decent shot went in – we had one cleared off the line. Margins and all that.

Nicky Devlin had another solid game and has been very consistent season. Steve Clarke could do a lot worse than bring in our captain for a closer look.

It was nice to see club stalwart and all-round good guy Scott Pittman get a feature at the end of A View from the Terrace this week.

He’s the quiet man of Scottish football but one of our own and a huge part of our success in recent years.

Hibs on Saturday at our place is huge. Can’t wait.