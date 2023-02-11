10-man Wolves display 'heart' in comeback

Harry Poole, BBC Sport

This was a truly impressive comeback by the 10-men of Wolves.

The demands of contesting a Premier League match with a numerical disadvantage for over an hour cannot be understated. To do so and fight back to win from a goal down, according to manager Julen Lopetegui, showed his players "have a big heart".

It could prove a significant result in the context of their season too, with these three points moving Wolves five points clear of the relegation places as they continue to build momentum under Lopetegui.

It was victory in rather different circumstances to last weekend's emphatic 3-0 win over Liverpool, but one which showed the Spaniard's side are more than up for the fight as they look to get clear of trouble and turn their attention to matters above them in the table.

For the late winner to be scored by 21-year-old January signing Joao Gomes on his debut added on extra level of satisfaction for the visitors, on a day they earned back-to-back league wins for the first time since March 2022.