An early contender for goal of the season witnessed at Molineux at the weekend as Allan Saint-Maximin produced a moment of magic to rescue a deserved point for the travelling Toon Army.

If those moments of magic can become more frequent and Saint-Maximin can continue the season in this blistering form, then his bold statement of wanting to become the best player in the world just might be taken a bit more seriously.

In an interview earlier this year, the Frenchman claimed he has his sights set on a Ballon d’Or - a substantial statement by a winger yet to make a senior appearance for France at the age of 25. That international appearance could well be looming, though.

Producing his best performances yet in a Newcastle shirt, including in the six-goal thriller against Manchester City, the trickster seems to have found his final product.

Saint-Maximin's numbers were never quite at the level he and his coaches knew he was capable of, but the decision-making and execution in the final third has vastly improved so far this term.

Winning the Ballon d’Or might be a step too far, but if he can continue this rich vein of form and develop consistent goal involvements, then the ceiling really is quite limitless for the enigmatic Saint-Maximin.

