Crystal Palace midfielders Michael Olise and James McArthur are out with respective foot and groin injuries.

Defender James Tomkins has a muscle issue, while goalkeepers Jack Butland and Sam Johnstone are also sidelined.

Arsenal are likely to be without midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who is struggling with a groin issue.

Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Fabio Vieira are all recovering from injuries, with Mikel Arteta saying "most of them" will be available.

Defender William Saliba is in line for a first start in an Arsenal shirt, while former Manchester City players Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko should also make their debuts.

