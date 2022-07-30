Aribo scores on St Mary's debut

Summer signing Joe Aribo scored on his home debut as Southampton's final pre-season friendly ended in defeat by Villarreal.

The Champions League semi-finalists took the lead through Yeremy Pino’s first-half header, before Aribo's brilliant solo run.

The Nigeria midfielder ran the length of the pitch before firing past Pepe Reina on 64 minutes.

Aribo thought he’d scored again soon after, only to be flagged offside, before Gerard Moreno won the game for the La Liga side 18 minutes from time.