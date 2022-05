We asked you to pick your Newcastle United player of the season and Joelinton came out on top.

BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck named Joelinton in his shortlist, alongside Bruno Guimaraes, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin.

The midfielder has become a fans' favourite this season and took 38% of the vote.

His Brazil team-mate Guimaraes came second with 33%, followed by Saint-Maximin on 25% and Shelvey on 4%.