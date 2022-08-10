Rangers' record against PSV Eindhoven boasts three wins, two draws, and just the one loss for the Ibrox side.

In the 2010-2011 Europa League, PSV got the better of Rangers over two legs but that is the only time it's happened.

In season 1999-2000, Rangers won both meetings with PSV in the Champions League group stage - 1-0 in Eindhoven and 4-1 at Ibrox - matches in which current managers Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ruud van Nistelrooy were playing for the respective teams.

Before that it was in 1978-79 the sides met. The first leg was a 0-0 stalemate at Ibrox before a 3-2 Rangers win away from home.