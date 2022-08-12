Rangers 'stronger each week'

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers are becoming better at breaking down packed defences as his side prepare to host St Johnstone on Saturday.

A well-organised and sturdy Kilmarnock frustrated his side last weekend at Ibrox before succumbing 2-0, but the Glasgow outfit improved on that with a 3-0 defeat of Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday to progress to the Champions League play-offs.

"You need to have our positions right on the pitch," manager Van Bronckhorst told Rangers TV, suggesting that "a lot of patience" is required to break down opponents.

"The movement needs to be there at the right time. The speed of passing needs to be high, otherwise you won't find any space, but we are improving in those departments in every game.

"We play more games together and, with that, the players get used to one another. We are getting stronger and stronger each week and with each game we play."