I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

The World Cup break can’t come quickly enough for Brentford as – like this time last season – the injuries to key players are mounting up.

Six squad regulars missed Saturday’s draw at Nottingham Forest with injury. Defenders Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey, midfielders Christian Norgaard and Shandon Baptiste, and reserve goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha were all out – while Ivan Toney was suspended.

Denmark international Norgaard makes a welcome return against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup - thankfully in time for the World Cup - but the latest casualty Ajer reportedly faces months out.

Results have suffered as a result, with only one win in the last eight games – although we are still collecting points, with four draws in those matches.

Saturday did feel like a defeat, however, with the Bees seconds away from a first away win of the season before Forest’s ricocheted 96th-minute equaliser.

Meanwhile, it seems unfair that Brentford are one of five teams without a Premier League home game in November, alongside Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Manchester United.

With two Premier League November weekends before the World Cup, surely everyone should have been at home once and away once. But the five clubs have eight weeks between home games, which could – and should – have been avoided.