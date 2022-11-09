T﻿he bromance between Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville could be key for Leeds United this season, according to BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope.

D﻿utch forward Summerville has scored in the Whites' past three games, with Gnonto providing the assist for his 84th-minute winner against Bournemouth.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Pope said their relationship on and off the pitch is helping Jesse Marsch's side.

He said: "He [Marsch] revealed to us that Summerville has been taken under his wing by Gnonto and his professionalism is such that he’s a real rounded guy.

"He’s an interesting character. He’s got interesting heritage - he has played in Italy, then he took the decision to go to Switzerland and he’s an Italy international.

"But he seems to be a really intelligent guy - emotionally and footballing wise. If he can get the best out of Summerville then they could really be on to something here.

"If that combination somehow works, what a bonus that is on top of paying £1.3m for Summerville and £5m for Gnonto. Could be a diamond."

