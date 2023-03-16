Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

Time stands still as the ball is crossed into the box, misses the heads of four Liverpool players, and lands at the feet of Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik eight yards from goal in the 91st minute.

An equaliser would see the finalists from the previous year crash out of the Champions League in the group stages. Millik's first touch is sensational, but in the split second that follows Alisson Becker comes out of goal, spreads himself wide and manages to clear the ball.

Anfield erupts. For many this is the moment they suspected Liverpool would go on to win their sixth European Cup, and we all know what happened next. A save that altered the course of football history.

What's the greatest Liverpool save you have seen?

