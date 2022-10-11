Former Nottingham Forest forward Robert Earnshaw says Monday's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa showed promise that there is more to come from Steve Cooper's side.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast: "Forest have been in such an interesting position. They made the most signings in the Premier League, they arrived with a manager who has done an unbelievable job to date.

"There is unrest around the team regarding his role, they've just lost five in a row. All of this has been happening, and obviously in the middle of that they are trying to build a team and settle people in.

"Cooper is not going to know his best team. That's the reality. It takes weeks and maybe a couple of months to figure out which players offer what qualities and why you pick them for certain games. He changed them around, made them look more compact. That means they've been working on the training ground a lot this week since that Leicester game, which they lost 4-0."

"Monday's game was much better, but there is way more to come. Steve Cooper is a good guy, he understands that there is a lot more to do that will make a difference. I was shocked that he got a new deal, but I thought it was a brilliant move. He deserves it, as well. I was at that club for three years, the fans are demanding but amazing."