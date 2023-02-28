Man Utd v West Ham: Pick of the stats
This will be the 12th FA Cup tie between Manchester United and West Ham and first since the fifth round in 2020-21, a 1-0 Red Devils win. The Hammers have lost the past four ties between the sides, last winning in January 2001, a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford thanks to a Paolo Di Canio goal.
West Ham United have won one of their past 20 away games against Manchester United in all competitions (D4 L15), a 1-0 win in the League Cup in September 2021.
In the current format of the FA Cup (1925-26 onwards), Manchester United have progressed from more FA Cup fifth-round ties than any other side (41) and have gone through in their past 12 ties at this stage since a 1-0 defeat by Liverpool in 2005-06.