This will be the 12th FA Cup tie between Manchester United and West Ham and first since the fifth round in 2020-21, a 1-0 Red Devils win. The Hammers have lost the past four ties between the sides, last winning in January 2001, a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford thanks to a Paolo Di Canio goal.

West Ham United have won one of their past 20 away games against Manchester United in all competitions (D4 L15), a 1-0 win in the League Cup in September 2021.