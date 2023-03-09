Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Tottenham score and Dele Alli's finish at Crystal Palace in 2016 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Mark: Three words - Ricky Villa, Wembley. I will never forget it and it still makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up. The best goal ever scored in an FA Cup final.

FazSpur: Spurs have scored some real beauties over the years but one of my favourites has to be Danny Rose’s thunderbolt on his debut against Arsenal in 2010. The way all the players reacted and the noise from the fans was on another level. Still brings tears of joy to my eye when I watch it back all these years later.

Lee: The best Tottenham goal I’ve seen has to be Sonny boy against Burnley when he ran the length of the pitch and scored right in front of where I was sat.

William: I have watched Tottenham for my whole life but the ultimate goal has got to be Lucas Moura's hat-trick that put us through to the Champions League finals.