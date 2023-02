Premier League leaders Arsenal remain without injured pair Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny.

This game also comes too soon for Emile Smith Rowe, who is recovering from a thigh problem.

Reiss Nelson, who has not played since November because of a hamstring issue, has resumed training but is not ready to return.

Pontus Jansson, Thomas Strakosha and Frank Onyeka are all unavailable for Brentford.

