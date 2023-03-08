Newcastle v Wolves: Pick of the stats
Newcastle's 1-0 win in this exact fixture last season ended a run of five home league games without a win against Wolves. They last beat them in consecutive meetings at St James' Park in December 1977.
Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have conceded exactly once in all nine of their meetings with Newcastle (W2 D6 L1).
Newcastle have lost their past three matches in all competitions, having lost just twice in their first 29 this season.
With one goal and two assists, Wolves' Raul Jimenez has been directly involved in three goals in his past three Premier League games against Newcastle. However, it's been 19 games and over a year since he last scored a Premier League goal.