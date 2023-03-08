Celtic's O'Riley on 'rare' times with manager - gossip
Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley hangs on manager Ange Postecoglou's every word as an audience with the manager is rare. (Record), external
Postecoglou is at ease with his reaction to Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vicker's misplaced pass against St Mirren becoming a GIF. (Herald - subscription required), external
Ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas fears his former club could come unstuck against Hearts in Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final. (Express), external
Former Celtic and Scotland forward Leigh Griffiths has re-joined Australian lower league side Mandurah City for the rest of their 2023 season. (Record), external