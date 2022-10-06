G﻿ary O'Neil says he is will not be concerning himself with links to the managerial vacancy at Middlesbrough.

T﻿he Bournemouth interim boss spent four years as a player on Teesside and was reportedly high on the shortlist to replace Chris Wilder, who was fired earlier this week.

H﻿owever, O'Neil insisted he had given no thought to that possibility and was only interested in preparing his Cherries side for the visit of Leicester this weekend.

"﻿I love it here and all I'm thinking at the moment is about managing the team," he told BBC Radio Solent. "My focus is purely on making sure we're ready to go come Saturday.

"﻿I don't see the links as flattering as the noise from outside never means much to me. The thing that gives me confidence is if I put team together that's able to compete.

"﻿Then I'll judge myself at five o'clock on Saturday."