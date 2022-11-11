Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte talked about how tired England striker Harry Kane was in midweek and there are some difficult decisions for managers to make about resting some players before the World Cup depending on their fitness.

You have to remember though that there are points at stake here and people are under pressure.

So, Pep Guardiola won't be doing anyone else any favours - his priority is getting the win for Manchester City.

City beat Fulham the hard way last week with 10 men and through a last-minute penalty, but I think things will be a lot more straightforward for them this time.

Brentford don't seem to be the same side when they are away from home - they still haven't beaten anyone on the road this season, and that is not going to change here.

Jessica's prediction: 4-0

Erling Haaland is just a machine, isn't he? I'm not looking forward to when Everton have to try to stop him.

Olivia's prediction: 3-0

Two goals for Phil Foden and one for Kevin de Bruyne because I am not sure if Haaland will play. If he does, he will score too - and City will get more than three!

