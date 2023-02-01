There is "a plan in place" at Brighton and it is "bigger than anybody working at the football club."

That is the view of former Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens, who has been speaking to BBC Sounds' Albion Unlimited podcast.

Stephens, who is currently without a club, played under former managers Chris Hughton and Graham Potter during his six years with Brighton.

He believes that there is "a lot of work that goes on before a manager even comes in" and that if there is "a feeling" a manager could leave further down the line then there's a "plan" in place.

"They deserve the praise that they are now getting for a lot of years of hard work. It’s not been a smooth transition over the last 7-8 years," Stephens said.

"There’s a plan in place and it’s bigger than anybody working at the football club."

The 33-year-old trained with the Brighton squad in pre-season and said: "They’ve brought in younger players and invested in the younger part of the squad, and [Moises] Caicedo and [Kaoru] Mitoma - these boys have taken that team to a new level.

"It’s all work done and pre-planned which is great to see because it does take time and is a process."

The seagulls currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and Stephens feels top four is not "out of reach by any means."

“The application is there to go and create something special and historic for the city," he added.

Listen to the full podcast over on BBC Sounds.