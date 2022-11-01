Celtic news conference: key points

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou spoke to the media before Wednesday's Champions League match with Real Madrid. Here are the key points...

  • He said the Champions League campaign has been "a great process for us" despite their lack of points.

  • When asked if he sees the Champions League as a chance to prove himself as a manager, he said “I’ve got nothing to prove.”

  • Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is out and has not travelled with the team. Postcoglou says the artificial surface at Livingston on Sunday did not help him.