Jurgen Klopp's resolute assertion that Liverpool can go on a winning run to secure a place in the top four is not backed up by evidence this season, says former West Ham full-back Scott Minto.

In previous campaigns, Klopp has inspired his side to finish strongly, and in the 2020-21 season, the Reds came from a long way back to sneak into the Champions League places in the final weeks.

This year however, Minto is unconvinced they have what it takes.

"They are definitely nowhere near what they were," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "They haven't got the intensity and to keep Jurgen Klopp's style going year after year is really difficult.

"Definitely they're struggling and the performance at Selhurst Park was not great. That's happened too many times."

Former Spurs full-back Stephen Kelly agreed: "I don't think they have the level of consistency about them to be able to get back to where they were.

"They don't find the ways to win games like they did before."

