Chelsea struggle with 'same old problem' in Dortmund

Ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman says he "cannot understand how Chelsea lost" to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Karim Adeyemi's solo goal settled the game but Osman stressed that Chelsea's dominance and the opportunities they crafted should have seen them escape with at least a draw.

"They completely dominated the second half and created so many chances," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I have been looking and thinking about what Graham Potter could or should have done differently and there is not very much.

"They just could not put the ball in the back of the net - it's the same old problem."

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton shared Osman's sympathy for the Chelsea boss, but believes Saturday's home game against struggling Southampton is vital for Potter.

"I do really feel for Potter but if they don't get a result in that game, I think there will be a lot of groaning at Stamford Bridge," he said. "When you have spent an absolute fortune but it's not turning round, it can get a little ugly."

