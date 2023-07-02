More recruits needed by Beale

Michael Beale wants another three signings to arrive at Ibrox this summer as the Englishman attempts to build a Rangers team capable of wrestling the title away from Celtic. (Scottish Sun, external)

Graeme Souness has been targeted by Rangers for a return to Govan, potentially as a club ambassador. (Scottish Sun, external)

Rangers manager Michael Beale has earned the trust of the Rangers support to be bold in the transfer market, says former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller. (Daily Record, external)