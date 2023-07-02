Aberdeen's fixtures - What you said

Allan: Got to go to Livingston in opening game and put down a marker on tactics, fitness and style of play then take every game as they come.

Duncan: Nice hard fixtures, will galvanise the squad instantly. Getting Brendan so quickly might be an opportunity for an upset. However, our season will be decided by whether or not we achieve a high 70s points total, as that's what progress will be judged on. I believe in Barry Robson and I think he will cause further upsets over the years.

Fred: I think the fixtures are exciting. The early test against Celtic is a match I am really looking forward to. I have very high expectations for next season and see no reason why Aberdeen cannot collect at least 24 points from the first 10 games. Mr Robson is putting together a strong group.