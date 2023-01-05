Liverpool v Wolves: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have eliminated in five of their seven FA Cup ties against Wolverhampton Wanderers, including two under Jurgen Klopp (2016-17 and 2018-19). Their last win over them in the competition was in February 1952.

Aside from those two cup wins, Wolves have lost the other 11 of their past 13 games against the Reds.

Liverpool won the FA Cup last season, beating Chelsea on penalties in the final. They have gone out in the third round in four of their seven campaigns as holders.

This will be the seventh time Wolves have faced the FA Cup holders. On four of the six occasions so far, they or their opponents have gone on to reach the final. The only time the West Midlands side eliminated the holders was in 1949, when they beat Manchester United in the semi-finals before going on to lift the trophy.