A winter exodus in Paisley? Your views

Sitting pretty in fifth, behind Aberdeen on goal difference, it's been a wonderful start to the season for St Mirren. So how will Stephen Robinson react in January? The fans told us what they think.

Andrew: A left-back is needed as cover for Tait. Two centre-mids, if Baccus and Erhahon leave, or play Dylan Reid. A winger, if Olusanya goes on loan. A forward, if Brophy leaves. Bring back one of Offord/Jamieson from loan. There's probably enough defensive cover if Shaughnessy leaves.

Bobby: Should the rumours of regular starters, Erhahon & Baccus, leaving in the January window transpire then hopefully Robinson has one or two replacements lined up. With Henderson, another midfielder, sent to Inverness on loan we would be much weakened in the midfield area.