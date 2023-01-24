Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

Harry Kane is now the joint top goalscorer for Tottenham Hotspur and that’s about the best thing that’s happened recently.

It’s time to look at the bigger picture and step away from the day-to-day results, as they have been inconsistent for years now under multiple managers.

Spurs are the ninth-wealthiest club in Europe and, despite the strategic work that has been done around the club, the biggest issue remains the lack of investment in the squad.

Certain players need more support - Lloris doesn’t have a competent back-up and Romero doesn’t have quality partners. We never adequately replaced key players such as Dembele, Eriksen, Rose and Walker.

We’ve never done much business in January and this season is no different with only a week left and still no signings. Apparently it’s a difficult window, but somehow other clubs have no issues with it!

It appears to be the case that we won’t back Conte - it's baffling to appoint a manager of his calibre and then set him up to fail (or not set him up at all), in which case he will be gone at the end of the season.

I'm unsure where this leaves us going forward.