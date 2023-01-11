Man City v Southampton: Team news

Pep Guardiola has declared midfielder Kalvin Phillips "ready" to start for Manchester City before their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton on Wednesday.

City will be without Ruben Dias, who remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, but fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte could feature again having played in the FA Cup win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Jack Grealish missed Sunday's game because of illness, but the forward is expected to be available for Wednesday's match.

Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne both sat out the cup win and may return for City, who are aiming to win the League Cup for the sixth time in eight seasons, and for a fifth time under Guardiola.

Winger Mislav Orsic could make his debut for Southampton after joining the club from Dinamo Zagreb on Friday.

Centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap remains out with a knee injury, while midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who missed Saints' FA Cup win at Crystal Palace at the weekend, will again be absent.

Former Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia was an unused substitute against Palace, having only recently returned from injury, but could feature against his former club.

Predict the City XI

Who will make Saints' starting line-up?