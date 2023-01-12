'Now we’re focused on the Premier League' - Djenepo

Goalscoring hero Moussa Djenepo says Southampton "must stay focused" on the Premier League despite their 2-0 win over Manchester City to reach the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The Saints face Newcastle is the semi-final but remain bottom of the table, with their last win in the Premier League arriving in October.

"I think we deserved it because we worked hard for each other and we will continue in this way," Djenepo told the club website.

"I know my quality because I did it before. I saw the goalkeeper was not on [his] line and I did it and it was good. But the most important is the win of the team. I’m happy for the team.

"I always work for the team. I know sometimes it’s really hard, sometimes it’s coming but if we work hard, we will always pay. We’re always ready to work hard."

He added: "Really important for our next game because we have to stay focused. Now we forget the win and to be focused on the next game and to try to get more points will be important for us and we’ll be ready to do that."