Bournemouth have released their home kit for the 2023-24 season - and it is definitely a classic.

The Cherries are celebrating the completion of their 100th season in the Football League, and their home jersey will move back to a more retro style.

The club website describes the kit as "combining classic stripes with a pin stripe".

Their first opportunity to wear the new strip might come on Thursday, 13 July as they take on Hibernian in their first pre-season friendly.