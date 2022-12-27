Gossip - Beale warning to Tavernier

Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald), external

Rangers need to sign "a new centre forward and a productive, reliable wide man" in January, says former captain Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record), external

Former midfielder Rino Gattuso says his father threatened to punch him if he didn't sign for Rangers as a 17-year-old because of the money on offer. (Scottish Sun), external

James Tavernier might be Rangers' captain but Connor Goldson is the team's real leader, says former Ibrox defender Kirk Broadfoot. (Scottish Sun), external

