Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

There can be no doubt that Leandro Trossard has made an impact at Brighton but it feels like his move to Arsenal is a solution that suits everyone.

Trossard wanted out while the club made a significant return.

On his day he was exceptional. The Belgium international will leave tantalisingly close to the Seagulls' Premier League goal record with 25 (one behind Neal Maupay and Glenn Murray).

But the 28-year-old had fallen down the pecking order and a rather public spat with the head coach ensued after his return from the World Cup - and nothing in football lasts for long.

Trossard may get his chance to compete for a place at a title contender but the overwhelming feeling is that the Seagulls have once again done some amazing business in the midst of a tricky situation.

Brighton bought a creative player who delivered 25 Premier League goals in 100 starts over three and a half years and then sold him for nearly double what they paid for him. They also have back-up in Kaoru Mitoma, Jeremy Sarmiento, Julio Enciso and Facundo Buonanotte.

After the sales of Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Maupay, the club has shown it is in safe hands with Tony Bloom and Paul Barber.

Their dexterity is likely to be tested a few more times in 2023 as teams circle around their other prize assets. One thing is for sure, none will be sold on the cheap.