Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has been speaking to the media before the Hatters' first ever Premier League match against Brighton on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Edwards said new signing Ross Barkley "has that X-factor" and "can create something out of nothing". He added that the midfielder's previous Premier League experience will be "key" to the Luton squad.

The club want to bring in 'three more bodies", said Edwards, adding: "There's some key areas we want to strengthen in. We're delighted with the nine we've had so far - three more I'd be pretty happy with the window."

Edwards described his first Premier League touchline opponent Roberto de Zerbi as an "excellent manager". On Brighton, who finished sixth in the top flight last season, he added: "It's almost as complicated a game you can get for an opener, especially away from home. But it's a great one for us. We're going to have to be much cuter and cleverer without the ball."

When asked about going from League Two management to the Premier League within 15 months, Edwards said: "It's hard in football to take stock and reflect on your achievements, but I am extremely proud. It's been an aim of mine for a long time. We all want to work at the highest level - and I think everyone would agree the Premier League is the highest level."

