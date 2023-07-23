Simon Stone, BBC Sport, MetLife Stadium

There was an unhappy postscript to Saturday's 2-0 friendly win over Arsenal as Amad Diallo had to leave the stadium on a buggy.

Diallo, who is eager to make an impression at Old Trafford after a successful loan spell at Sunderland, was injured minutes after his introduction as a second-half substitute in New Jersey.

It soon became clear he could not continue and the fact he had to be driven to the team bus rather than get there under his own steam suggests there is a significant problem.