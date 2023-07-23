Fulham boss Marco Silva says the situation surrounding striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is "not the ideal situation".

The Cottagers have rejected a £25m offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for the Serbia international.

Mitrovic is keen to move to Saudi Arabia and has so far not played for Fulham in pre-season.

Silva confirmed that the 28-year-old would not be part of the team to play Brentford in their first pre-season match in the Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia on Sunday.

"It is not the ideal scenario - not because he received an offer, it is all the situation about himself," said Silva on Saturday.

"As you know, he is not going to play tomorrow, he didn't play last Wednesday. He is not working properly with his team-mates.

"I have spoken with Mitro already. He knows my opinion. I am here to give the best for my players, to protect them as I can. Sometimes you have individual decisions - that it is for them to take."