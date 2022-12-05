S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Jadon Sancho will miss Manchester United’s two-match mid-season trip to Spain.

Sancho was part of the England squad that reached last year’s European Championship final but has struggled for form and fitness this season.

The 22-year-old has not figured for United since the draw at Chelsea on 22 October.

United say Sancho is missing the trip, which features games against La Liga duo Cadiz and Real Betis, as he is "continuing his individual training programme as part of a process to get back to his highest level".