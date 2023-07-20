Matt Doherty has returned to Molineux Stadium for a second spell after three years away from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The defender becomes Julen Lopetegui’s second signing of the summer, as Wolves look to strengthen in defence.

After re-signing for the club, Doherty said: "It’s a little bit strange, seeing some old faces as well as a lot of new ones. I think there's only five players here who were here last time, so it's a bit strange. But once I get training and everything like that, it'll all be fine.

"I’d been here a long time and had some great times here as well. I still have my house here in the midlands and I’ve been able to move straight back into that, so everything has been running really smoothly."

The Republic of Ireland international added: “I’ve grown as a player in my confidence, physically improving again, tactically. I’ve worked with some of the best managers on the planet, so if you can’t improve with them, you’re never going to improve.

"I’ve experienced some really good trips away in Europe and it was three years that I had a great time also, but I’ve managed to find my way back home."