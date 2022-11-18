'﻿I'll work even harder to have success with Villa'

﻿Unai Emery has won the Coach Career Award at the Globe Soccer Awards for 2022.

O﻿rganisers Globe Soccer recognised the Spaniard's full career, pointing to his four Europa League wins, as well as his successes as manager of Paris St-Germain.

