M﻿an City v Everton: Head-to-head record

Manchester City v Everton head-to-head record. Manchester City - 23 wins, 77 goals, 13 clean sheets. Everton - 18 wins, 57 goals, 15 clean sheets.Getty Images

  • Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 11 home league games against Everton, having lost four in a row against them at the Etihad before this.

  • Everton have lost each of their previous nine Premier League games against Manchester City.

  • Phil Foden has scored three goals in his past four Premier League games against Everton.

  • No side has lost more Premier League away games so far in 2022 than Everton (12). The Toffees last lost more on the road in a single calendar year in 1999 (13).