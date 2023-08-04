Chelsea's new head coach Mauricio Pochettino feels the club are building something "special" and is looking forward to his first season in charge of the Blues.

Sunday's game against Liverpool will be the Argentine's first time managing back in the Premier League in four years, during which he believes the standard of play has improved.

"Evolution is normal. The Premier League is always looking to improve," he said.

"The quality is there. Sometimes in different leagues the evolution is slow, but in the Premier League everything is improving in every single area.

"It's not only the game that's improving, and it's not just a top six or a top eight now. It's a top 20. All the teams have the possibility to improve their squad and have money to spend. Players want to join all of the clubs, including the ones who came through the Championship, not just the top ones.

"I’m so happy because we are working hard. I know how difficult it is to build a squad to have the possibility to compete with big sides like City, Liverpool and company.

"We are building something special, it’s a process and we need time. But in football you cannot ask for time and you need to deliver from now. We know that we are in Chelsea and even if we have young players that will be involved against Liverpool, the mentality is to win."

Get Chelsea news and analysis direct to your phone